February 27, 2019 / 3:10 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Nicaragua releases prisoners head of national dialog: rights group

MANAGUA (Reuters) - The Nicaraguan government on Wednesday released an unspecified number of people the opposition considers political prisoners ahead of national dialogue, a human rights group said.

Pablo Cuevas, an attorney for the Permanent Commission of Human Rights, a non-governmental organization, said the detainees began leaving penitentiaries in the morning.

Later in the day, talks are scheduled to begin between the government and the opposition, seeking a resolution to the political crisis that has engulfed Nicaragua since last spring.

Reporting by Ismael Lopez; writing by Julia Love

