UN rights chief Bachelet says Nicaraguans unlikely to have free vote

FILE PHOTO: A woman sits next to an image of Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega in Catarina, Nicaragua October 1, 2020.REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.N. Human Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet said on Tuesday that Nicaraguans are unlikely to be able to fully exercise their political rights in November elections, amid a crackdown by President Daniel Ortega’s government against the opposition.

Speaking at a session of the U.N. Human Rights Council, Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada said the people his government has arrested had committed crimes against his country’s sovereignty, independence and security.

He also criticized the United States and Europe for “policies and actions of interference” in Nicaragua.