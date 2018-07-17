FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 17, 2018 / 9:29 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

U.N. seeks access to Nicaragua prisons, asks fate of missing activists

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations human rights office called on the Nicaraguan government on Tuesday to provide information on two activists missing since they were detained at the airport last week and to open all prisons to monitors.

It called for a halt to violence that has taken 280 lives in three months, “overwhelmingly perpetrated” by the Nicaraguan state and loyal armed elements, U.N. human rights spokesman Rupert Colville told a news briefing.

A law passed on Monday has a broad definition of terrorism, raising concern it could be used against people simply exercising their right to protest, he said.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay

