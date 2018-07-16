U.S. condemns attacks by police in Nicaragua, calls for reforms

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Washington on Monday condemned attacks by paramilitary police against university students, journalists and clergy across Nicaragua, the U.S. State Department said.

In a statement, the department called on President Daniel Ortega’s government to heed his people’s call for democratic reforms immediately and hold elections. It noted that it had imposed U.S. visa restrictions on individuals responsible for human rights abuses or undermining democracy in Nicaragua, as well as their family members.