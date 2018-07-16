FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
July 16, 2018 / 9:54 PM / in 2 hours

U.S. condemns attacks by police in Nicaragua, calls for reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Washington on Monday condemned attacks by paramilitary police against university students, journalists and clergy across Nicaragua, the U.S. State Department said.

In a statement, the department called on President Daniel Ortega’s government to heed his people’s call for democratic reforms immediately and hold elections. It noted that it had imposed U.S. visa restrictions on individuals responsible for human rights abuses or undermining democracy in Nicaragua, as well as their family members.

Reporting by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.