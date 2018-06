MANAGUA, Nicaragua (Reuters) - Nicaragua’s government and civic groups on Friday called for an end to violence after two months of deadly political unrest, but President Daniel Ortega did not address a call by church mediators to allow for early elections.

Demonstrators take part in funeral service of Agustin Ezequiel Mendoza, who was shot in recent protests against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's government in Tipitapa, Nicaragua June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Political protests have left 170 people dead, hundreds more injured and ground the economy of the impoverished Central American nation to a halt.