April 22, 2018 / 5:51 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Nicaraguan welfare changes that sparked protests canceled: president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANAGUA (Reuters) - Nicaraguan president Daniel Ortega said on Sunday planned changes to social security that have sparked days of violent protests have been canceled, as he attempted to put an end to one of the biggest crises of his administration.

In an address on national television, Ortega said the board of Nicaragua’s social security system had voted to revoke the measures that were approved last week. The protests have killed at least seven people and injured hundreds more.

Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

