Elliott takes stake in Nielsen, urges sale; shares jump

(Reuters) - Elliott Management, one of the world’s biggest hedge funds, disclosed that it held a large stake in information services company Nielsen Holdings (NLSN.N) and urged it to considering selling itself.

News of Elliott’s investment pushed Nielsen’s stock price up more than 9 percent in early trading. Since January, the stock price has tumbled 40 percent, including a 25 percent drop in one day last month when the company posted a sharp drop in second-quarter net income.

Elliott Management's activist investment firm, which oversees $35 billion, said in a regulatory filing on Monday that it owns a 5.1 percent stake in Nielsen, making it the fourth biggest investor after mutual fund powerhouses Vanguard Group, Fidelity Management and Capital Research Global investors(bit.ly/2MlYokd). Elliott has an economic interest of about 8.4 percent, including derivatives and stock options.

Nielsen was previously taken private in 2006 by a group of firms including Carlyle Group and Blackstone Group. It went public again in 2011.

Elliott has a private equity arm and has experience partnering with financial sponsors over the years. Elliott may be interested in participating in a Nielsen transaction alongside a private equity partner, sources familiar with Elliott’s thinking said on Monday.

Nielsen said in a statement that the board and management regularly engage with shareholders and welcome the views and perspectives of its owners, including Elliott.

Pivotal Research Group analyst Brian Wieser said in an interview that “investors would be very supportive of efforts to pursue a complete sale of the company,” and were disappointed with last quarter’s earnings and the company’s outlook.

The company, best known for its television ratings that are used to determine advertising rates for traditional TV commercials, last month said chief executive officer Mitch Barns will step down at the end of the year, and also launched a strategic review of its “Buy” segment, the unit that provides marketing data on what customers purchase.

Nielsen has missed Wall Street estimates for profit in seven of the last eight quarters.

Private equity investors have developed an interest in information services companies recently with Blackstone Group acquiring a majority stake in Thomson Reuters Corp’s (TRI.N) financial and risk unit. This month, Dun & Bradstreet (DNB.N) said it would be taken private by a group of investors led by CC Capital, Cannae Holdings and funds affiliated with Thomas H. Lee Partners for $5.38 billion.