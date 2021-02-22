Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Middle East & Africa

Niger's ruling party candidate Bazoum in early lead with 54.1% vote share

By Reuters Staff

Mohamed Bazoum sits at his pollitical party headquarters in Niamey, file. REUTERS/Joe Penney//File Photo

DAKAR (Reuters) - Niger’s ruling party candidate Mohamed Bazoum has taken a small early lead in the second round of the West African nation’s presidential election, data released by the electoral commission showed on Monday.

The provisional results from 38 out of a total 266 constituencies showed Bazoum was leading his challenger, former president Mahamane Ousmane, winning a 54.1% share of votes counted so far.

Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Catherine Evans

