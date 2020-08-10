France and Niger determined in battle against terrorists in Sahel - Le Drian

PARIS (Reuters) - France and Niger remain determined to pursue their fight against terrorist groups operating in the West African Sahel region, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Monday, as he reacted to the killing of French aid workers in Niger.

Le Drian said France would mobilise all means necessary to shed light on Sunday’s attack, which killed six French aid workers.

“Our two countries remain determined to continue our joint battle against the terrorist groups in the Sahel,” he said.