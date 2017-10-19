FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mattis says does not have complete accurate information on Niger ambush
October 19, 2017 / 7:46 PM / in 2 days

Mattis says does not have complete accurate information on Niger ambush

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Thursday the U.S. military did not have all the accurate information on an ambush in Niger earlier this month that killed four U.S. soldiers.

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis listens to a question during a joint news conference in New Delhi, India September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

“The loss of our troops is under investigation,” Mattis said before a meeting with his Israeli counterpart at the Pentagon. “We, in the Department of Defense, like to know what we are talking about before we talk and so we do not have all the accurate information yet.”

“We will release it as rapidly as we get it,” he added.

Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Richard Chang

