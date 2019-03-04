Nigeria blast did not involve Nembe Creek Trunk Line: Aiteo

YENAGOA, Nigeria (Reuters) - A fire in the southern Nigerian area of Nembe did not involve the Nembe Creek Trunk Line (NCTL) or other pipelines, operator Aiteo said on Monday.

An Associated Press report said that more than 50 people were missing after a fire late last week after an alleged leak on one of two main pipelines that carry Bonny Light oil to an export terminal. “It is important to note that prior to this incident, all facilities have been shut down since 28 of February 2019 due to NCTL outage,” said Aiteo.