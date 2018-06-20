FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2018 / 11:58 AM / in an hour

Nigeria's Buhari says concerned by lawmakers' changes to 2018 budget

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS (Reuters) - Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari said on Wednesday he was concerned by some changes to the 2018 budget made by parliament.

“The logic behind the Constitutional direction that budgets should be proposed by the Executive is that, it is the Executive that knows & defines its policies & projects,” said Buhari in a tweet.

Parliament passed the spending plan last month. The 9.12 trillion naira budget is higher than the 8.6 trillion naira plan presented to parliament by Buhari in November because lawmakers increased the assumed oil price to $51 per barrel, from $45.

Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram and Didi Akinyelure

