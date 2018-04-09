FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 9, 2018 / 3:08 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Nigeria's Buhari departs for Britain for talks: presidency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS (Reuters) - Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari departed for Britain on Monday for talks with Prime Minister Theresa May after announcing that he would seek re-election in 2019, his office said.

His office said he would also meet the Archbishop of Canterbury and participate in a meeting of the Commonwealth heads of government. One of Buhari’s aides posted a video of him boarding a plane departing from Nigeria’s capital, Abuja.

Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram; editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and David Stamp

