July 15, 2018 / 1:47 PM / in an hour

China willing to invest $3 billion in Nigerian oil operations: NNPC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA (Reuters) - China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC) is willing to invest $3 billion in its existing oil and gas operation in Nigeria, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said on Sunday following a meeting with the Chinese in Abuja.

The logo of China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC) is pictured at its headquarters in Beijing, China April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

During a visit to Nigeria’s state-owned NNPC, CNOOC Chief Executive Yuan Guangyu said the Beijing-based oil company had invested more than $14 billion in its Nigerian operations and expressed readiness to invest more.

Reporting by Paul Carsten; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Toby Chopra

