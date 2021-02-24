Nigeria's Senate approves president's nominee for anti-corruption chief

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria’s senate on Wednesday unanimously approved a new anti-corruption chief nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Senate approved Abdulrasheed Bawa, a regional head of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in a voice vote.

The EFCC investigates and prosecutes corruption in Africa’s largest oil exporter and its biggest economy, which has grappled with endemic graft for decades.

Bawa told senators his 16 years at the EFCC had prepared him well for the top job.

“I am versed in the investigation of advance fee fraud, money laundering, public sector corruption and other financial crime-related issues,” he said during the confirmation.