World News
February 27, 2019 / 8:34 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Nigeria opposition candidate Atiku says he will challenge election result

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Former Vice-President and People's Democratic Party candidate in upcoming presidential election Atiku Abubakar attends the party's emergency meeting in Abuja, Nigeria, February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

ABUJA (Reuters) - Defeated Nigerian presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar said on Wednesday that he rejected the election results that handed President Muhammadu Buhari a second term and would challenge the outcome in court.

“It is clear that there were manifest and premeditated malpractices in many states which negate the results announced,” Atiku said in a statement.

“I hereby reject the result of the February 23, 2019 sham election and will be challenging it in court.”

Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below