Nigeria opposition candidate Atiku says he will challenge election result

FILE PHOTO - Former Vice-President and People's Democratic Party candidate in upcoming presidential election Atiku Abubakar attends the party's emergency meeting in Abuja, Nigeria, February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

ABUJA (Reuters) - Defeated Nigerian presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar said on Wednesday that he rejected the election results that handed President Muhammadu Buhari a second term and would challenge the outcome in court.

“It is clear that there were manifest and premeditated malpractices in many states which negate the results announced,” Atiku said in a statement.

“I hereby reject the result of the February 23, 2019 sham election and will be challenging it in court.”