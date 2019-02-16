Nigeria's president appeals for calm after election delay

Women walk past campaign posters for President Muhammadu Buhari in his hometown, following the postponement of the presidential election in Daura, Nigeria February 16, 2019. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

DAURA, Nigeria (Reuters) - President Muhammadu Buhari urged Nigerians on Saturday to remain calm after the electoral commission postponed presidential elections by a week.

In a statement, issued by his spokesman Garba Shehu, Buhari urged Nigerians to “refrain from all civil disorder and remain peaceful, patriotic and united”.

He said he was “deeply disappointed” by the delay which meant the election will take place on Feb. 23, adding he was committed to the electoral commission’s neutrality.