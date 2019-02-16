Nigeria presidential election postponed to February 23: electoral commission chairman

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria’s presidential election, which was due to be held on Saturday, has been postponed to Feb. 23, the chairman of the country’s electoral commission said on Saturday.

Addressing journalists hours before polls were due to open, Independent National Electoral Commision (INEC) Chairman Mahmood Yakubu, said proceeding as previously scheduled was not feasible.

He said the delay was needed to hold a free and fair election.