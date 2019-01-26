EU observers 'very concerned' about Nigeria judge suspension: statement

LAGOS (Reuters) - The European Union’s team observing Nigeria’s 2019 election on Saturday said it was “very concerned” about the process by which the country’s top judge was suspended by President Muhammadu Buhari and the timing of the move.

The chief justice of Nigeria was suspended on Friday, three weeks ahead of the Feb. 16 presidential election. The judiciary has resolved disputes to determine the outcome of disputed polls in the past.

The EU’s observation mission said the timing “raises concerns about opportunity for electoral justice”.