Nigeria opposition candidate Atiku Abubakar would continue Niger Delta amnesty program: policy advisor

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria’s main opposition presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar would continue the country’s Niger Delta amnesty program, a policy advisor told Reuters on Thursday.
The controversial program gives stipends to former militants in the oil-rich Delta region. Incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari sought to overhaul the program early in his tenure, triggering a renewed series of attacks on oil facilities, but later continued with the existing arrangement.
Reporting by Paul Carsten; Additional reporting by Tife Owolabi in Yenagoa