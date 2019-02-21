World News
February 21, 2019 / 11:17 AM / Updated an hour ago

Nigeria opposition candidate Atiku Abubakar would continue Niger Delta amnesty program: policy advisor

1 Min Read

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria’s main opposition presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar would continue the country’s Niger Delta amnesty program, a policy advisor told Reuters on Thursday.

The controversial program gives stipends to former militants in the oil-rich Delta region. Incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari sought to overhaul the program early in his tenure, triggering a renewed series of attacks on oil facilities, but later continued with the existing arrangement.

Reporting by Paul Carsten; Additional reporting by Tife Owolabi in Yenagoa

