Nigeria opposition candidate Atiku Abubakar urges voters to be patient

Nigeria's main opposition party presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar speaks to reporters, after the postponement of the presidential election in Yola, in Adamawa State, Nigeria February 16, 2019. REUTERS/Nyancho NwaNri

YOLA, Nigeria (Reuters) - Nigerian opposition candidate Atiku Abubakar on Saturday appealed to voters to be patient following the postponement of a presidential election by a week.

Atiku told reporters at his residence that he was shocked by the electoral commission’s decision to delay the vote until Feb. 23. “I’m appealing to Nigerians to please come out and vote and I’m asking them to be patient about it,” he said.