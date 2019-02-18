Nigeria's main opposition party accuses Buhari of 'jungle justice' threat

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria’s main opposition on Monday said President Muhammadu Buhari’s threat to use soldiers to deal with any attempts to tamper with voting material during a delayed vote was a “direct call for jungle justice”.

The comment was made in a statement issued by the main opposition People’s Democratic Party after Buhari said anyone trying to steal or destroy ballot boxes and voting material would do so “at the expense of his own life”. The poll, which was due to take place on Saturday, will be held on Feb. 23.