PORT HARCOURT (Reuters) - Atiku Abubakar won a primary race to become the main opposition challenger to Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari in elections next year, results showed on Sunday.

Former Nigerian Vice President Atiku Abubakar attends an interview with Reuters in Abuja, Nigeria May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Paul Carsten

Abubakar, a former vice president, will stand as the Peoples Democratic Party candidate.