Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari casts his vote in Nigeria's presidential election at a polling station in Daura, Katsina State, Nigeria, February 23, 2019. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari cast his ballot in the presidential election on Saturday as polls opened after a week-long delay, television images on Channels TV showed.

The race to control the country with Africa’s biggest economy pits Buhari, who is seeking a second term, against main opposition candidate Atiku Abubakar, a businessman and former vice president. Analysts have predicted a tight race.