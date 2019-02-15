Nigeria presidential election could be delayed in some areas: diplomatic, government sources

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria’s presidential election set for Saturday could be delayed in parts of the country, two diplomats and a government source said on Friday, citing difficulties in transporting electoral materials in some areas.

The Independent National Electoral Commission was holding a late night meeting and could not immediately be reached for comment.

President Muhammadu Buhari faces a tight election contest in Africa’s biggest economy, top oil producer and most populous nation against the main opposition candidate, former vice president and businessman Atiku Abubakar.