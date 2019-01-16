Nigeria opposition candidate Abubakar says committed to privatizing state oil firm

Nigeria's main opposition party presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar attends a roundtable gathering of business leaders in the country's commercial capital, Lagos, Nigeria January 16, 2019. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

LAGOS (Reuters) - The presidential candidate for Nigeria’s main opposition party said on Wednesday he was committed to privatizing the state oil company, weeks ahead of the election that will determine who runs Africa’s top crude-producing country.

Atiku Abubakar had stated in his manifesto that he intends to break up the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) if he wins the Feb. 16 ballot.

“I am committed to privatizing NNPC. Even if they are going to kill me I’ll do it,” he told business leaders in the commercial capital Lagos on Wednesday.

“With the electricity sector, it is the same thing I stand for.”

Abubakar, a businessman who served as vice president between 1999 and 2007, has portrayed himself as a champion of the private sector and promised during his campaign to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari that will double Nigeria’s economy to $900 billion by 2025.

Oil sales make up around two thirds of government revenue.

Nigeria’s power sector was privatized in 2013 but the government retained control of some areas, and its ballooning debts to energy companies has left it mired in a financial crisis while holding back investment.