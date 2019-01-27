Nigeria rejects foreign 'meddling' over chief justice suspended before February vote

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari swears in Tanko Mohammed as the acting Chief Justice in Abuja, Nigeria January 25, 2019. Nigeria Presidency/Handout via Reuters/File Photo

LAGOS (Reuters) - The Nigerian government said it would not accept any foreign “meddling” after the European Union, United States and Britain raised concerns over last week’s suspension of Nigeria’s most senior judge before a Feb. 16 presidential election.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who is seeking a second term in office, suspended Chief Justice Walter Onnoghen on Friday over allegedly breaching asset-declaration rules, drawing criticism at home and abroad.

The opposition called it an act of dictatorship and halted its election campaign for 72 hours in protest. The EU election observation team said Onnoghen’s suspension raised concerns about the “opportunity for electoral justice”.

“FG [federal government] determined to ensure free, fair elections. This government will not bend the rules, and will not allow meddling in our affairs,” read a statement issued late on Saturday by Buhari’s spokesman, Garba Shehu.

Coming hours after statements expressing concern were issued by the E.U., U.S. and Britain, the statement said the government would “reject any interference or perception management that promotes apprehension” about the outcome of the election.

Onnoghen has not responded to the charges and his lawyers say the tribunal does not have the authority to try him.

Buhari, who took office in 2015 after winning an election largely on his vow to fight corruption and improve security, is a retired general who was a military ruler in the 1980s.