Nigerian opposition candidate Atiku Abubakar seeks to boost oil investments: draft manifesto

FILE PHOTO: Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president, attends the national convention of Nigeria's opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP), in the southern city of Port Harcourt in the Niger Delta, Nigeria October 6, 2018. REUTERS/Tife Owolabi/File Photo

LAGOS/ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigerian opposition candidate Atiku Abubakar will seek to boost investment in the country’s oil sector if he becomes president next year, according to a draft copy of his manifesto.

He plans to reconsider the introduction of bidding rounds for marginal fields and oil blocks, privatize government-owned refineries and issue new licenses for greenfield investments in crude refineries, the draft said.

The country is scheduled to hold a presidential election in February.