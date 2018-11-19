Nigerian opposition candidate Atiku Abubakar seeks to boost oil investments: draft manifesto

LAGOS/ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigerian opposition candidate Atiku Abubakar will seek to boost investment in the country’s oil sector if he becomes president next year, according to a draft copy of his manifesto.
He plans to reconsider the introduction of bidding rounds for marginal fields and oil blocks, privatize government-owned refineries and issue new licenses for greenfield investments in crude refineries, the draft said.
The country is scheduled to hold a presidential election in February.
Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram in Lagos and Paul Carsten in Abuja; editing by John Stonestreet