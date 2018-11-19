World News
November 19, 2018 / 9:21 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Nigerian opposition candidate Atiku Abubakar seeks to boost oil investments: draft manifesto

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president, attends the national convention of Nigeria's opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP), in the southern city of Port Harcourt in the Niger Delta, Nigeria October 6, 2018. REUTERS/Tife Owolabi/File Photo

LAGOS/ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigerian opposition candidate Atiku Abubakar will seek to boost investment in the country’s oil sector if he becomes president next year, according to a draft copy of his manifesto.

He plans to reconsider the introduction of bidding rounds for marginal fields and oil blocks, privatize government-owned refineries and issue new licenses for greenfield investments in crude refineries, the draft said.

The country is scheduled to hold a presidential election in February.

Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram in Lagos and Paul Carsten in Abuja; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.