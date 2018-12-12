Nigerian opposition candidate signs election peace accord

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigerian opposition candidate Atiku Abubakar signed an election peace accord on Wednesday said, a day after his absence from the official signing ceremony raised concerns about the conduct of the February 2019 vote.

“Earlier today, I appended my signature to the Peace Accord,” Abubakar, the candidate for the People’s Democratic Party and President Muhammadu Buhari’s main competitor, said on his official Twitter account.

Buhari, who is seeking a second term, and other candidates from minor parties signed the accord on Tuesday.