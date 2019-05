FILE PHOTO: Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari arrives to vote in the presidential election in Daura, Katsina State, Nigeria, February 23, 2019. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/File Photo

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari was sworn in for a second term on Wednesday.

He took 56% of votes in February’s presidential election, against 41% for his closest challenger. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was also sworn in for a second term.