Nigeria's ruling party unseats opposition in southern Ekiti state

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria’s ruling party won a governorship election in southwestern Ekiti state, officials said, unseating the opposition and giving President Muhammadu Buhari a boost ahead of national polls next year.

FILE PHOTO: An APC flag is pictured at the All Progressive Congress (APC) national headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria July 5, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/File Photo

Kayode Fayemi of the All Progressive Congress (APC) took almost 45 percent of the vote held on Saturday, the electoral commission announced on Sunday. The opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) rejected the result, alleging electoral fraud.

The vote was a test of the ruling party’s popularity, after the APC split last week when one faction declared it no longer supported Buhari’s government. It later announced it was forming an alliance with the opposition.

Fayemi, who was governor of Ekiti once before between 2010 and 2014, resigned as Buhari’s minister for mining and steel development to contest the race against several opposition parties in a state where the PDP had been critical of the government.

As minister, Fayemi tried to revive Nigeria’s mining sector and had been in discussions with the country’s sovereign wealth fund to create a $500 million fund for exploration and attract investment. Some of the plans are yet to materialize.

Buhari, who plans to seek another term in office, congratulated Fayemi and the electoral body for the conduct of the vote.

FILE PHOTO: The Minister of Mines and Steel Development Kayode Fayemi speaks during an exclusive interview with Reuters in Abuja, Nigeria October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/File Photo

The PDP, in a statement, rejected Fayemi’s victory saying that results from polling centers showed that its candidate won the election and alleged electoral fraud.

“The People’s Democratic Party rejects in its entirety the results concocted by the All Progressives Congress, the Independent National Electoral Commission and security agencies, in the governorship election in Ekiti state and declared by INEC,” the PDP said.

The opposition party said it was recording cases of electoral fraud and would take steps to reclaim its mandate.

The electoral commission said it would issue a statement shortly.

Nigeria is preparing for presidential, parliamentary and state governorship elections from February next year. Political parties must select their candidates for the election between Aug. 18 and Oct. 7.

Governors are among the most powerful figures in Africa’s most populous nation. Some control budgets bigger than those of many African countries and play a significant role in selecting presidential candidates.

Fayemi’s victory consolidates the ruling party’s position in Nigeria’s southwest, a key region that helped the APC, a merger of four regional parties, win the last election.