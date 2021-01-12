Nigeria sees inflation at 11.95% by end-2021 from 14.89% last year

A man wears a protective mask as he shops for groceries at Bakan Gizo supermarket, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Abuja, Nigeria June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria expects inflation to decline to 11.95% by end-2021 from 14.89% last year, Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed said on Tuesday, adding that the government will work on reducing food prices and the high cost of doing business.

She said inflation would still be above the government’s single-digit target. Inflation has been in double digits for almost three years, lifted by high food costs.