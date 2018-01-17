FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 17, 2018 / 3:16 PM / Updated an hour ago

Kidnappers abduct two Americans, two Canadians in Nigeria, two police killed: police official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KADUNA, Nigeria (Reuters) - Kidnappers have abducted two Americans and two Canadians in the northern Nigerian state of Kaduna, killing two police officers, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

The American and Canadian were ambushed by unknown gunmen on their way from the town of Kafanchan in Kaduna state to the capital Abuja, Mukhtar Aliyu, a spokesman for the Kaduna state police, said by phone.

“The two police escorts attached to them engaged the kidnappers in a fierce gun battle, which resulted in the unfortunate death of the two police officers,” he said.

(Corrects number of people kidnapped, details of abduction after police revision.)

Reporting by Garba Muhammed; Writing by Paul Carsten; Editing by Catherine Evans

