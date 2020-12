A sign reading "#BringBackOurBoys" is seen during a press conference organized by Coalition of Northern Groups following the abduction of hundreds of schoolboys, in Kankara, in northwestern Katsina state, Nigeria December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

LAGOS (Reuters) - More than 300 schoolboys kidnapped in northern Nigeria were handed over to government security, the Katsina state governor said in a televised interview.

The boys, whose abduction was claimed by Islamist militant group Boko Haram in an unverified audio recording, were now on their way back to Katsina, he said.