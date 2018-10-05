Nigeria central bank hopeful on resolving MTN's $8.1 billion transfer claim: spokesman

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria’s central bank said on Friday it was “aggressively” engaging MTN and its lenders over $8.1 billion it alleged the telecoms firm moved out of the country illegally and is hopeful for an amicable resolution to be achieved soon.

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) spokesman Isaac Okorafor said: “Although there’s a case in court, the CBN is aggressively engaging MTN and the banks and I’m hopeful that an amicable resolution will soon be achieved.”