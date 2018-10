ABUJA (Reuters) - MTN has received a counterclaim from Nigeria’s central bank to its request for an order to stop the bank forcing it to repatriate $8.1 billion it claims was illegally sent out of the country, the South African telecom’s lawyer said on Friday.

MTN has received central bank’s response to its court filing, Wole Olanipekun said, adding that MTN will file a reply to the central bank’s claim.