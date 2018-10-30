FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
October 30, 2018 / 9:34 AM / in 17 minutes

Nigerian court adjourns case between MTN, central bank to December 4

1 Min Read

A general view shows MTN head office in Lagos, Nigeria October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

LAGOS (Reuters) - A Lagos judge adjourned a hearing on Tuesday in a $10.1-billion dispute between South African telecoms firm MTN Group and Nigeria’s central bank to Dec 4.

The central bank alleges the firm illegally sent $8.1 billion abroad, and the Nigerian government has demanded $2 billion in taxes from MTN.

MTN, which makes about a third of its annual core profit in Nigeria, has said the allegations are without merit.

Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Didi Akinyelure; Writing by Paul Carsten; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.