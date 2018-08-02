Nigerian fertilizer maker Notore lists 1.6 billion shares at 62.50 naira each

LAGOS (Reuters) - Fertilizer maker Notore Chemical Industries Plc listed 1.61 billion ordinary shares on the Nigerian Stock Exchange at 62.50 naira each on Thursday, valuing the company at 100.75 billion naira, the company said on Thursday.

The free float is 16 percent of the company, which produces fertilizer for sale within Nigeria and for export to West Africa, Southern Africa and Europe. Active trading will start from Friday.