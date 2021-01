The logo of Exxon Mobil is seen in Encinitas, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

ABUJA (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil has lifted a force majeure on Nigeria’s Qua Iboe crude oil export terminal, a spokesman said on Friday.

The force majeure was issued in December after a fire hit the facility and injured two workers. Qua Iboe is among the largest oil export streams in Nigeria, Africa’s largest crude exporter.