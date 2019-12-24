Commodities
December 24, 2019 / 3:41 PM / Updated an hour ago

Nigeria's NNPC to raise Chevron-operated GTL plant stake to 60%

1 Min Read

LAGOS (Reuters) - Nigeria’s state oil company said on Tuesday it will increase its stake in a Chevron-operated gas-to-liquid refinery to 60% as part of a cost dispute resolution with the U.S. oil major.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has a 20%stake in the plant some 60 miles (100 km) southeast of Lagos.

California-based Chevron, which is trying to sell some Nigerian assets in an effort to focus on its fast-growing U.S. production, did not immediately comment.

The 33,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) plant, which produces synthetic diesel, liquefied petroleum gas and naphtha from natural gas using technology from South Africa’s Sasol, cost around $10 billion to build, four times the original estimate, and its start-up in mid-2014 was years late.

Reporting by Libby George; Editing by Alexander Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below