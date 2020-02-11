Nigeria secures $1 million U.S. grant to plan for gas-fired power plant

FILE PHOTO: NNPC Group Managing Director Mele Kyari, speaks at the Nigerian International Petroleum Summit in Abuja, Nigeria February 10, 2020. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/File Photo

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria will get a grant of more than $1 million from the U.S. government for technical and financial work on a power plant project in the capital Abuja, the U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) said on Tuesday.

The money will go toward the 1,350 megawatt NNPC-Abuja Independent Power Project plant and NNPC will work with U.S. firms GE and Continuum Associates, the USTDA and NNPC head Mele Kyari said at the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit.