Commodities
February 11, 2020 / 8:42 AM / Updated an hour ago

Nigeria secures $1 million U.S. grant to plan for gas-fired power plant

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: NNPC Group Managing Director Mele Kyari, speaks at the Nigerian International Petroleum Summit in Abuja, Nigeria February 10, 2020. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/File Photo

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria will get a grant of more than $1 million from the U.S. government for technical and financial work on a power plant project in the capital Abuja, the U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) said on Tuesday.

The money will go toward the 1,350 megawatt NNPC-Abuja Independent Power Project plant and NNPC will work with U.S. firms GE and Continuum Associates, the USTDA and NNPC head Mele Kyari said at the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit.

Reporting By Libby George; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below