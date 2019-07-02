Shell, Nigerian communities agree to reopen oil flow station, says official

FILE PHOTO: A Shell logo is seen at a gas station in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci/File Photo

ABUJA (Reuters) - International oil major Shell and Nigerian stakeholder communities agreed to reopen the flow station for the Oil Mining Licence 25, the regional Rivers state governor said.

Shell also agreed in the memorandum of understanding to pay money owed to the communities, according to the statement. The amount was not specified.

Local communities had occupied the flow station and stopped operations for almost two years, in a bid to force Shell to sell the oil mining license to a local oil firm. The memorandum of understanding does not mean the local firm will win the license.

A Shell spokesman said the firm welcomed the peaceful resolution and resumption of operations.