Nigerian oil union PENGASSAN says will suspend nationwide strike

ABUJA (Reuters) - A major Nigerian oil union will suspend a nationwide strike it began on Monday, its general secretary said, adding that members had what they wanted from a dispute resolution with the government and an oil company.

“The strike has not been suspended for now but we are 100 percent sure it will be suspended,” said Lumumba Okugbawa, the general secretary of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN).