January 6, 2019 / 1:28 PM / in an hour

Nigerian militant group says carried out 'warning' strike on Conoil facility in Bayelsa state

YENAGOA, Nigeria (Reuters) - A Nigerian militant group on Sunday said it carried out a “warning” strike on an oil facility owned by energy company Conoil in the southern state of Bayelsa on Friday and threatened a production shut down.

The Koluama Seven Brothers said in a statement it would carry out further strikes if its demands, including job creation, were not met by the company and a traditional leader. The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps said a blast was heard on Friday around a Conoil pipeline in Bayelsa.

Reporting by Tife Owolabi; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
