FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
September 23, 2018 / 6:09 PM / Updated 2 minutes ago

Nigerian maritime agency identifies nationalities of 12 abducted ship crew

1 Min Read

ONITSHA, Nigeria (Reuters) - Twelve crew members of a Swiss merchant vessel kidnapped by pirates off the coast of Nigeria by pirates are from the Philippines, Slovenia, Ukraine, Romania, Croatia and Bosnia, the West African nation’s maritime agency said on Sunday.

Sunday Umoren from the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency said seven of those abducted were from the Philippines and one from each of the other five countries. They were abducted on Saturday from the Swiss vessel that was traveling between the cities of Lagos and Port Harcourt.

Reporting by Anamesere Igboeroteonwu in Onitsha; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.