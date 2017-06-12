FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria anti-corruption agency investigates parliament leader
June 12, 2017 / 8:52 PM / 2 months ago

Nigeria anti-corruption agency investigates parliament leader

Camillus Eboh

1 Min Read

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria's anti-corruption agency is investigating the speaker of the lower chamber of parliament, according to a document seen by Reuters on Monday, part of a campaign against graft being waged by President Muhammadu Buhari's government.

Yakubu Dogara, the speaker of the House of Representatives, is under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over allegations he illegally added figures to Nigeria's 2016 budget after it was passed by parliament, according to a letter from the watchdog dated June 9 and seen by Reuters.

A spokesman for Dogara did not respond to repeated calls for comment.

Buhari won the presidency on promises to combat Nigeria's endemic corruption. But halfway through his four-year term, the results have been mixed, and one of his own senior advisors was suspended after a Senate investigation into embezzlement.

Writing by Paul Carsten

