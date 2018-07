LAGOS (Reuters) - The president of the Nigerian Senate Bukola Saraki is rejoining the opposition People’s Democratic Party, it said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Nigeria's Senate President Bukola Saraki speaks during an interview with Reuters in Abuja, Nigeria May 8, 2018. REUTERS/Paul Carsten/File Photo

The opposition party said on its official Twitter feed that Saraki “has also dumped the failed and dysfunctional @OfficialAPCNg and has returned to the PDP”.

The tweet came minutes after Saraki, also on Twitter, said he was leaving President Muhammadu Buhari’s ruling party.