Nigeria's acting president sacks state security chief: spokesman

LAGOS (Reuters) - Nigeria’s acting leader dismissed the head of the state security agency on Tuesday, his spokesman said on Twitter.

The move came hours after Department of State Security (DSS) agents prevented lawmakers from entering parliament.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s spokesman said DSS head Lawal Musa Daura had been removed from his position. Osinbajo is acting president for Muhammadu Buhari, who is out of the country on holiday.