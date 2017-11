ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria’s former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is prepared to run for the presidency in 2019, his spokesman told Reuters on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Nigeria's former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar speaks as he presents his manifesto at All Progressives Congress (APC) party convention in Lagos early December 11, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye/File Photo

The former ally of President Muhammadu Buhari quit the ruling party earlier on Friday, saying it had “failed.”